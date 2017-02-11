,, The Dog Door ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Left real real early, pitch black out !

Mama met me at the gate, lots of toe licking.

Bingo room is opened, bowls are filled, water

buckets refreshed. When Mama was finished

she had to spend a little time rubbing on my

legs like a cat. Out comes the dog brush and

now Mama's in heaven ... ;-)

FYI:

The water buckets are outside the bingo room.

Just wanted to make sure y'all understood that.

Next, up to the roof and send a whistle across the

swamp. Didn't take long an Rocket Man Rocky had

joined us. More kibble is laid out 4 a growing boy.

Morning sun is also making it's presence known,

When I left a big orange moon was in the west.

Now a big yellow sun is in the east, it's going to

be a boiling hot day today !

Went over to see Boo Boo, he's doing just fine.

The cone has been removed and he's acting like

a young puppy playing with his friend Angel Eyes.

Slid some intestinal worm pills in a piece of hotdog

then Angel Eyes gulped it down. Same with BTP ...

Spread out another long line of kibble for all the

hooligans that live on The Leroy Crews Turf.............

Next Mama, Rocky, BTP and I start the treacherous

trip straight up the side of the mountain on the oh so

precarious cement stairs.An hour later we were back

at The Dog Palace.

OK, Here's the story on the photo.

You've seen this side of The Palace before with monkeys

and other dogs. Early morning sun is hot and bright casting

a brilliant rainbow of shadows and enhancing the colors.......

Pretty soon all the dogs have sacked out in the shade after

tanking up on the fresh water.

I mounted the scooter and split for home. Needed to pick

up 30 eggs and a bottle of oyster sauce for no# 1 wife.

Who let the dog out?!

youtu.be/9sLR0vgpeWI

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

