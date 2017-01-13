,, Smile ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Yesterday being Friday the 13th, I wasn't sure

if a trip to The Dog Palace was going to happen.

Noon o'clock it did happen. The temperature was

high, real high as was the humidity .

Now it was so hot that the three of us hung out in the

shade created by the decaying roof y'all have seen

on this structure. Monkeys have destroyed the clay

tile roof over time. They pull them loose and gravity

does the rest. When the heavy tile hits the cement

floor they shatter into numerous sharp pieces that I

have to stumble over constantly while up on the roof.

Mamas happy as indicated in this photo. Rocky is

just as happy and keeps walking over and placing

his big head in my lap.

Soon as his quota for attention is met Mamas head

replaces Rockys and it starts all over again............ ;-)

Today the plan "was" to ride the new scooter out to

The Dog Palace. That's right I've been released by

not only no# 1 but also by all the doctors.Way Cool.

Well Mr Murphy jumped right in and stopped the plan

before it even got going .

First the oil was checked along with the air pressure

in the tires. Next I double checked the license tags.

Big Bummer, tags were only good till Dec 2016 ..........

Today is Saturday so the scooter ride is on hold till

Monday at the earliest. OK, your wondering about the

scooter/sidecar right ? Before it will be put back on the

road there's a couple items that need fixed at the cycle

shop. Why ?, cuz they have the proper power tools to do

the work and I don't.

So the good news is this ................

Next week, we'll be back to "Business as Usual",

Rocking Around the Clock Till Daylight ...... ;-)~~~

Thanks for coming by and leaving your kind comments.

Huge big thanks for any an all donations for this project.

Bill Haley & The Comets

youtu.be/zju6KbP_1xY

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

