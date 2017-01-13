,, Smile ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story .........................................
Yesterday being Friday the 13th, I wasn't sure
if a trip to The Dog Palace was going to happen.
Noon o'clock it did happen. The temperature was
high, real high as was the humidity .
Now it was so hot that the three of us hung out in the
shade created by the decaying roof y'all have seen
on this structure. Monkeys have destroyed the clay
tile roof over time. They pull them loose and gravity
does the rest. When the heavy tile hits the cement
floor they shatter into numerous sharp pieces that I
have to stumble over constantly while up on the roof.
Mamas happy as indicated in this photo. Rocky is
just as happy and keeps walking over and placing
his big head in my lap.
Soon as his quota for attention is met Mamas head
replaces Rockys and it starts all over again............ ;-)
Today the plan "was" to ride the new scooter out to
The Dog Palace. That's right I've been released by
not only no# 1 but also by all the doctors.Way Cool.
Well Mr Murphy jumped right in and stopped the plan
before it even got going .
First the oil was checked along with the air pressure
in the tires. Next I double checked the license tags.
Big Bummer, tags were only good till Dec 2016 ..........
Today is Saturday so the scooter ride is on hold till
Monday at the earliest. OK, your wondering about the
scooter/sidecar right ? Before it will be put back on the
road there's a couple items that need fixed at the cycle
shop. Why ?, cuz they have the proper power tools to do
the work and I don't.
So the good news is this ................
Next week, we'll be back to "Business as Usual",
Rocking Around the Clock Till Daylight ...... ;-)~~~
Thanks for coming by and leaving your kind comments.
Huge big thanks for any an all donations for this project.
Bill Haley & The Comets
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
