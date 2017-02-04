,, The Head Monk ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Left early with the scooter/sidecar.

Felt naked with out the camera bag.

A click before the monkey temple I picked up a monk.

He was heading back to the temple with his alms bowl

full of daily food that the local people donate.

He is also the monk that is caring for the 10 puppies that

were dumped here at the monkey temple.

Took him right to the front door of the yellow building where

a bunch of puppies plus one cat were waiting.

Mama was waiting at the head of the driveway that leads

into The Dog Palace. She ran along side the sidecar full of

excitement .

Once the monk was delivered we did a 180 degree turn and

picked up Rocky who had just appeared . So now Rocky Mama

and I are buzzing along straight into Leroy Crew Turf.

Seven resident dogs came running to the boundary line barking

and going crazy until Rocky told them all to stop it right now!

Mama did her detour routine circling around by the big drum

the reappearing where the head monk sits.

A big bag of special food is laid out for The Leroy Crew.

A 10 kilo bag of kibble is passed off to the head monk while

using Thai/English [tinglish] explaining that I'll be back to pick

up Boo Boo at 9AM sharp, they understood.

Mama and I split back to The Dog Palace. Mama is fed as was

BTP and Rocky . Without a camera or book my mind got bored.

So, a broom and dust pan was put to good use around the

bingo room. Finally it was 8:50AM, mounted the Honda 125cc scooter/sidecar and went to get Boo Boo.

Threw a handful of chopped hot dog around to disarm the dogs.

Their little pea brains are now all thinking Cool, more food .... ;-)

The maintenance women grabbed Boo Boo while a collar and

leash are readied .

Poor Boo Boo, he peed his pants an soon found himself in the

sidecar. First 10 minutes he was freaking but my soft voice and

gentle hand calmed him. As we slowly made our way through

the first 6 clicks of jungle road Boo Boo started to adjust.

My hand never left his head and neck all the way to the clinic.

When we turned onto the main road where large trucks whizz

past us at high speed I could feel tension return to his body.

Another 10 minutes and Boo Boo once again calms right down.

Turns out Boo Boo was a good rider but certainly needs a lot

more practice, maybe that can happen in the future.

Pulled into the dog doctors clinic and he started getting edgy

again so I just picked him up and carried him. He weighs 16kilo.

Sat in a blue plastic chair and Boo Boo laid between my feet.

By 11 AM he had been seen by the Dr, blood was drawn and

instructions given.

By Noon o'clock I was home being carefully inspected by 3

more hooligans. Sidecar was really checked over, go figure.

Boo Boo will be picked up around 6PM and returned to the

monkey temple. The maintenance women have been given

a heads up by no#1 and the nuns.

When we arrive they will be waiting for us and Boo Boo will

be in good hands ..... ;-)

There's a chance I'll return tomorrow morning to do a look see.

No guarantee on that but a good effort will be made just to

make sure all is OK.

Thank you all for the donations and support for this program.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

