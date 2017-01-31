,, Protecting His Mom ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 1 of 2.

Back Story ........................................

Left a little early as it was still an hour before first light.

Mama met me at the gate, unpacked the scooter and we

headed to the bingo room. Kibble filled her purple food

bowel while fresh chopped hot dogs were placed into the

tin bowel. All buckets had water replaced then secured

back to cement pillars so the primates can't steal them.

Sky had a slight pink hue as we took off up the steps that

lead to the roof top. Sharp whistle is sent out and soon Rocky

makes his presence known, The crashing and chasing game

have begun.

Once these two have had their fill of rowdiness back down

the stairs we go. Next stop, the head monk where 7 or 8

more dogs will be fed .

PS: Rocky was already fed kibble and chopped hot dogs up

on the roof .

At the head monks I walk a straight line right past him with

a large bag that had been hidden in my shirt pointed down.

It's opened just enough to allow a solid stream of kibble to

pour out on the cement. The dogs go crazy gobbling up the

kibble so the wild monkeys don't grab any. Seldom do any

of the primates get close enough to grab a piece of kibble !

Next stop, the precarious set of cement steps that go straight

up the side of the mountain. With little BTP tagging along

Rocky, Mama and myself go for it.

Half way to the half way point that is still only half way, I sit.

The dogs continue on up the next set of precarious steps.

While sitting and enjoying the solitude I can hear a major

monkey disturbance further up. Same place the dogs went!

Trees shaking while combat was taking place between the

monkeys. Didn't hear any noise from the K9's, no problem.

Maybe 12-14 minutes later Mama and BTP come racing back,

soon followed by Rocky.

Rocky and BTP take off down to the base of the mountain.

Mama heads back up the steps towards the monkeys that

were now covering the steps about 40 meters above us.

This is when everything starts to get real strange.................

There's a few "hundred" monkeys coming down the steps.

Some are jumping up in the many trees while others want

to challenge Mama, who was challenging them.

Did the math and figured now would be a good time to leave.

Once we were at the bottom of the mountain they came down

the precarious cement steps like a wave of hot flowing lava.

OK, Lets talk about this photo....................................................

50 meters behind us the primate lava flow is still flowing.

Mamas not happy, Rocky blocks her in an attempt to protect

his mom.Mama pushes back in an attempt to protect me.

FYI; Both dogs carry fresh monkey wounds, not good.

We are on our way to see the nuns and check on all the

other dogs at their place.

I step onto this road, do a 90 degree turn to my left an shoot.

What you see in Photo No# 2 is 3 bungalows where the nuns

live, 2 dogs and a whole bunch of wild ass primates.

I'll point out and identify the above mentioned items in

photo no# 2.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

Please No Large Logos, Invites, Awards or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done