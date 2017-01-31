,, Protecting His Mom ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Photo No# 1 of 2.
Back Story ........................................
Left a little early as it was still an hour before first light.
Mama met me at the gate, unpacked the scooter and we
headed to the bingo room. Kibble filled her purple food
bowel while fresh chopped hot dogs were placed into the
tin bowel. All buckets had water replaced then secured
back to cement pillars so the primates can't steal them.
Sky had a slight pink hue as we took off up the steps that
lead to the roof top. Sharp whistle is sent out and soon Rocky
makes his presence known, The crashing and chasing game
have begun.
Once these two have had their fill of rowdiness back down
the stairs we go. Next stop, the head monk where 7 or 8
more dogs will be fed .
PS: Rocky was already fed kibble and chopped hot dogs up
on the roof .
At the head monks I walk a straight line right past him with
a large bag that had been hidden in my shirt pointed down.
It's opened just enough to allow a solid stream of kibble to
pour out on the cement. The dogs go crazy gobbling up the
kibble so the wild monkeys don't grab any. Seldom do any
of the primates get close enough to grab a piece of kibble !
Next stop, the precarious set of cement steps that go straight
up the side of the mountain. With little BTP tagging along
Rocky, Mama and myself go for it.
Half way to the half way point that is still only half way, I sit.
The dogs continue on up the next set of precarious steps.
While sitting and enjoying the solitude I can hear a major
monkey disturbance further up. Same place the dogs went!
Trees shaking while combat was taking place between the
monkeys. Didn't hear any noise from the K9's, no problem.
Maybe 12-14 minutes later Mama and BTP come racing back,
soon followed by Rocky.
Rocky and BTP take off down to the base of the mountain.
Mama heads back up the steps towards the monkeys that
were now covering the steps about 40 meters above us.
This is when everything starts to get real strange.................
There's a few "hundred" monkeys coming down the steps.
Some are jumping up in the many trees while others want
to challenge Mama, who was challenging them.
Did the math and figured now would be a good time to leave.
Once we were at the bottom of the mountain they came down
the precarious cement steps like a wave of hot flowing lava.
OK, Lets talk about this photo....................................................
50 meters behind us the primate lava flow is still flowing.
Mamas not happy, Rocky blocks her in an attempt to protect
his mom.Mama pushes back in an attempt to protect me.
FYI; Both dogs carry fresh monkey wounds, not good.
We are on our way to see the nuns and check on all the
other dogs at their place.
I step onto this road, do a 90 degree turn to my left an shoot.
What you see in Photo No# 2 is 3 bungalows where the nuns
live, 2 dogs and a whole bunch of wild ass primates.
I'll point out and identify the above mentioned items in
photo no# 2.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
