,, Rocky To The Rescue ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Alright, I'll fill in the details to this photo but first we'll

start at the beginning when the morning light showed.

Pulled into the monkey temple and Mama is waiting

at the head of the driveway. Lots of excitement ... ;-)

Filled her bowel with fresh kibble and chopped meat.

All water buckets were cleaned and refilled.

Plan for today is go straight to the precarious set of

cement stairs that take you to the top of the mountain.

Figured Mama and Rocky needed a hike and they seem

to like climbing the stairs. I don't, but it's not about me !

Mr Legs Mans puppy, who we'll call "broken tail puppy"

is so excited to tag along. Rocky and Mama just barely

put up with his childish behavior, but they do.

Mama, BTP and I head out across the south end of the

DMZ an then cross the cement walking bridge .

A commotion was heard and Mama went into full alert

mode.BTP didn't have a clue to what was happening.

Once the eastern end of the bridge was cleared what

I saw was disturbing. Camera was tossed into my left

hand as I dropped to my left knee and scooped up a

handful of crushed rock. A large troupe of monkeys

that had 10 small puppies surrounded was repeatedly

pelted with said rock.

At the same time a loud shrill whistle was sent out to

call in reinforcements, Rocky !

Mama was to my right chasing primates in order to

protect me, BTP stayed close to Mama for safety.

OK, now by the numbers we'll discuss this photo.........

There's about 50+ monkeys way off to the left high

tailing it as not only stones rained down on them but

also Rocket Man Rocky makes his presence known.

Now you can see one small puppy in front of the dark

glass doors where yesterdays photo came from.

Monkeys had him cornered and left bite marks on his

tail and back.

4 of the puppies ran behind the yellow building in panic.

4 other puppies ran to Mama for protection, there's one

on the other side of BTP right in front of the monkey still

showing his vicious primate fangs.

When the dust settled I moved fast in order to get the

puppies to safety. With Mama at my side the remaining

puppies followed us behind the yellow building so they

could be reunited with their litter mates.

A monk and nun had already rounded up the others.

I went back around the front, shot a few photos of the

"two" puppies still in front of the doors. I'll post a photo

of two puppies on the porch in a few days.

At that point Rocky, Mama, BTP and I headed up the side

of the mountain for our planned hike.

One more thing before I forget. See the dried wound on

Mamas left hind quarters? It's looking good, healed well.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

