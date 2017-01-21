,, Mama, Roof, Buddha ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 1 of 2.

Back Story ..........................................

Once again I arrived just as the light broke across the

eastern horizon. Mama was happy to see me but a little

more reserved today then she was yesterday morning.

Checked her wound, cleaned her ears an eyes then laid

out her morning meal. While her head is pointed down

into her dog bowel more antibiotic cream was put onto

her 4 inch wound. It looks good, starting to dry out a bit

and the weeping has stopped. I feel it will be OK soon.

But that also means I'll be here again early tomorrow to

keep addressing this problem to insure that we don't end

up with any infection !

10 minutes later we were on the roof doing a specific recon.

Rocky showed up and the crashing, chasing games began.

Rocky was checked over for any new dings an divots.

His paw pad is significantly better and he's putting all

his weight on it without sniveling like a red headed

step child. Rocky's a good boy 4 sure ........ ;-)~~~

Thank you for your comments and on going support.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

