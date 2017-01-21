,, Rocky Plying in His Bathtub ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 2 of 2.

Rocky is easily entertained with a paintbrush

floating in his personal bathtub.

Same Same Bathtub you see Mama drinking

from in photo No# 1.

Also Same Same Wall you've watched over the

last few months as aliens left their marks.

Like I've said recently, "change is coming" .........

Thanks for your comments, much appreciated.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

..

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

Please No Copy/Paste, Invites, Awards or Large Logos.

.

.

Done