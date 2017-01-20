,, Mama, Bingo Room ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

As the first light broke over the eastern horizon

I was already downshifting the little Honda 125cc.

Leaned hard left then another hard right, I'm here.

Threw the scooter into neutral and coasted right up

to the main gate at The Dog Palace and guess what ?

This next part is kinda funny ..................................................

Sitting right next to Mama was Rocky who was extremely

excited as was Mama. Both brown bodies were just vibrating

with unbridled enthusiasm. Rocky kept pointing at Mama with

his good paw as if he was saying "look look look I found Mama".

Mama fell down across my feet and wouldn't get up as she continued to cry. This went on so long I rolled her over thinking

she was in some kind of bad pain. What I did find was a new cut

the length of my middle finger. After saying that I had to measure

said finger out of curiosity = 4 inches long.

The pad on Rockys paw was also torn fairly deep but he isn't

limping as bad as he was yesterday.

Got real busy taking care of Mamas wound with antibiotics an

sterile water. Rocky said he'll pass on letting anybody touch

his torn pad. Can't really blame him but I'll keep a close eye on

it for a few days.

So now the big question is what happened to these guys ?

OK, there's an important part to this story I've neglected to

mention an seems this would be a good time to mention it.

The last 7-9 days there has been 4 wild street dogs that were dumped off right at the northern entry to The DMZ.

Whenever Mama and I would leave The Dog Palace for a walk

she would have a low rumble in her throat as she glanced over

at the four of them.

Not wanting to be in the middle of a dog fight we would always

exit across the cement walking bridge taking us out the east side

of The DMZ.

My gut feeling says those 4 dogs somehow got a piece of Mama and at some point Rocky got involved.

Didn't see them today, was that a surprise ? Not really cuz

there's a possibly they just didn't feel welcome any longer !

OK, Lets talk a little bit about this photo .....................................

Mama decided to lay across the threshold to the bingo room.

By doing this I couldn't escape, she kept a very close eye on

me today.After 6 hours Mama was ready for a nap and at that

time the scooter was packed and I headed for home.

Breakfast came my way at 1;30PM, I was a hungry boy .......... ;-)

Bunch of other stuff is happening around here but that can wait till another post.............. Thanks for your comments ..............

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

