,, Mama-san 1 & No# 1 Wife ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Mama-san 1 was Mamas Mom.. R.I.P. M-s1 ..

No# 1 Wife has a Nikon D50/50 1.8 in her hands.

Photo is taken on the roof at The Dog Palace......

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

I Can't Stop Loving You.

youtu.be/r_7iRVtxui8

.

Done