,, This is a Challenge ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

This is "the" challenge.

For all those who only do a fav then disappear.

How about some courtesy and leave a comment ?

A tremendous amount of hard work goes into bringing

these photos and back stories for your enjoyment.

Plus I risk my life on most everyday this adventure takes

place.This is no joke, all the regular followers know how this

goes down. Broken bones, torn and seriously damaged internal organs, vicious wild animal attacks, rabies injections,

deep cuts and lacerations. I'm sure I've missed a few but by

now you get my point, right ?

This abandoned abused street dog adventure is all done

through your donations. Seems each month I end up begging

for funds to keep these throw away animals alive and pain free.

I cover all my own medical, food and living expenses, but your donations goes directly for the care of all these dogs.

If your just a fav collector please move on. If your a serious

person who wants to interact with thoughtful comments on

this project then welcome aboard.And if you are a kind person

who wishes to help through donations you get a gold star and

a happy face. Seems there's been a huge amount of fav's lately.

Don't get me wrong, I appreciate you looking at my photos

but show some class, take a minute and leave a comment !

Now for this photo taken today on the roof at The Dog Palace.

Mama and I snuck up on Rocky who was looking over the parapet

wall trying to figure out where we were.. We were right behind him.

Big smile as he tried to crash into my legs, which he did ... ;-)

.

.......... Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays ..........

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

Sweet Home Chicago

.

Done