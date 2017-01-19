,, Tinker Bell ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Long Day, Back Story .....................

Left on the new bike just after daybreak had arrived.

A few obstacles on the road slowed things down a bit.

Car wrecks plus construction equipment for road repair.

By the time I showed up at the monkey temple a sinking

feeling struck me, I didn't have the keys to the bingo room !

Walked into The Dog Palace courtyard and sent out a whistle

for Mama. She was a no show ! Hate it when this happens .......

Put fresh water in all the bucks and bowels that are stashed

around the place. Did a quick run up to the roof and still no

Mama.

Alright went over to the nuns place and shot a few photos.

Handed off some supplies and noticed Rocky was limping.

Front left paw was bothering him and he didn't want anybody

touching it. We'll see how it is in a day or two, that's the best

I can do right now.

Went back over to The Dog Palace in search of Mama but she

was still MIA. When I was getting ready to leave I spot Rocky

close to the front gate but he wouldn't come inside the courtyard..

On the way home I stopped to see my friend Mr SideCar Man.

He is also MIA so I took off again and quickly noticed a big

police road block ! Now this wouldn't be a problem except for

my motorcycle "drivers license" needs to be updated.

The motorcycle "vehicle license" was just renewed a couple days ago.Drivers licenses is on next weeks things to do list .

Being laid up for the last 6 months put many things on the

back burner, now they're all on the front burner.

So, I zip down a long road in order to box around said checkpoint.

But, said road takes me all the way down to the ocean, knowing this is where I'd end up was no big deal..

Followed along many different roads that semi-paralleled the ocean till roads were found to take me back in a Northern direction.

Ended up on the far western end of the town we live near.

There was no hurry and I had a pretty good idea where I was

all the time just by watching the suns position.

This detour added maybe an extra hour to my journey home

and avoided having to deal with The Police in a 3rd World Country.

Tomorrows plan is the same as today only this time the extra

keys will be in the camera bag, "my bad" ............... ;-)~~~~~

Tinker Bell is waiting for me to sit in the old plastic chair.

Then she attacks my ears with her long lizard like tongue.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

