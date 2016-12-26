,, Mama Mid-Morning Sun ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

This photo was taken yesterday in the brutal

mid-morning sun. We have three season here.

1# Hot !, 2# Hotter !! & 3# Hottest !!!

The tree tops you see are the tops of a triple

canopy jungle.

Three Buddhas are watching over us from the

hill, which is referred to as a mountain.

I come from Big Mountains so to me this is a

mole hill, until you start to climb it in the tropical

heat and stifling humidity !

The news for today is this...............

A ride was made available for me at 8AM till Noon.

Went past the dog doctor and picked up some more

medications for Miss Legs. Already had an old cone

in my possession, I think it was used for Legs when

she was spayed. Delivered the supplies to the nuns,

they will attach the cone and start applying the new

medications. Tomorrow I'm on hold so maybe the next

day I'll be out there to double check that all is OK ........

Mama and Rocky received their quota of attention as did

a few of the other hooligans while I was there.

As was mentioned, Legs medical condition was on the top

of my list 4 things to worry about. Now I can rest easy again.

Thanks goes out to all of you who have sent in a donation.

Another thank you for your on going comments and heart

felt encouragement. That's what keeps us going ........... ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

.

Carlos Nakai: Earth Spirit

youtu.be/19nm5_nAwQg

.

.

Done