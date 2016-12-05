,, Same Same but Different ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Was still dark out when my ride took

me to The Dog Palace.

Daylight was just arriving as we also

arrived. Mama was waiting at the head

of the driveway into The Dog Palace.

Big excitement as she ran huge circles

around and around then crashing onto

my feet, toes were licked of course...;-)~

Brother-in-law said he would return in a

few hours. Most likely around 11:30 + or-.

That gave me 6 hours to get busy and do

what I do, and I have a lot to do, too.

First, layout food for Mama and prepare the

bowels needed for Rocky and Legs.

After Mama had finished we headed up to the

roof. Loud shrill whistle was sent out across the

swamp for Rocky. About 10 seconds later he was

seen racing down the road from the nuns place

towards the cement walking bridge. I knew Legs

was somewhere behind him but there was no time

to wait and watch for her. While positioning myself

in the usual spot Mama also positioned herself right

next to me. Had the feeling she was going to pull off

some crazy stunt, she did as you can see here.

Like a rocket Mama propelled herself towards Rocky

in a blocking move preventing him from doing his usual

crashing move into my still delicate rib cage. Both of them

jumped, raced, crashed, bashed, leaped, yelled, yodeled,

flipped, sidestepped, back-stepped, fell-down, got-up and

then, did it all over again. During all this mayhem Ms Legs

sneaked in right behind Mama and touched me real gentle

like. When Mama spotted her she abandoned Rocky and quick

like a cat raced over and jumped on Legs head. Legs squealed

and laid flat on the ground while Mama went over all the rules...

Soon all 3 dogs were in a wiggly dog pile licking and chirping

like a bunch of little birds.

Mama insisted on cleaning everybody's ears and eyes, just like

a good mom would before anymore playing was allowed..

While checking the roof over for any alien activity I could hear

splashing in the swamp down below. Myself and all 3 hooligans

were looking over the parapet wall thinking the monkeys were

jumping from the trees into the swamp. They do that a lot.

Anyway what we saw was Pumpkin chasing Tinker Bell around

and around till one would fall into the swamp while the other

tried to keep them from getting out. Then just as fast the roles

would reverse and the one in the swamp was now chasing the

other. Crazy K9's, all of them ............;-)~~~~~

OK, New plan is to go see my friend Mr SideCar tomorrow.

Hope y'all enjoyed the story and photo of Mama and Rocky.

Jon&Crew.

