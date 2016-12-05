,, Same Same but Different ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story .........................................
Was still dark out when my ride took
me to The Dog Palace.
Daylight was just arriving as we also
arrived. Mama was waiting at the head
of the driveway into The Dog Palace.
Big excitement as she ran huge circles
around and around then crashing onto
my feet, toes were licked of course...;-)~
Brother-in-law said he would return in a
few hours. Most likely around 11:30 + or-.
That gave me 6 hours to get busy and do
what I do, and I have a lot to do, too.
First, layout food for Mama and prepare the
bowels needed for Rocky and Legs.
After Mama had finished we headed up to the
roof. Loud shrill whistle was sent out across the
swamp for Rocky. About 10 seconds later he was
seen racing down the road from the nuns place
towards the cement walking bridge. I knew Legs
was somewhere behind him but there was no time
to wait and watch for her. While positioning myself
in the usual spot Mama also positioned herself right
next to me. Had the feeling she was going to pull off
some crazy stunt, she did as you can see here.
Like a rocket Mama propelled herself towards Rocky
in a blocking move preventing him from doing his usual
crashing move into my still delicate rib cage. Both of them
jumped, raced, crashed, bashed, leaped, yelled, yodeled,
flipped, sidestepped, back-stepped, fell-down, got-up and
then, did it all over again. During all this mayhem Ms Legs
sneaked in right behind Mama and touched me real gentle
like. When Mama spotted her she abandoned Rocky and quick
like a cat raced over and jumped on Legs head. Legs squealed
and laid flat on the ground while Mama went over all the rules...
Soon all 3 dogs were in a wiggly dog pile licking and chirping
like a bunch of little birds.
Mama insisted on cleaning everybody's ears and eyes, just like
a good mom would before anymore playing was allowed..
While checking the roof over for any alien activity I could hear
splashing in the swamp down below. Myself and all 3 hooligans
were looking over the parapet wall thinking the monkeys were
jumping from the trees into the swamp. They do that a lot.
Anyway what we saw was Pumpkin chasing Tinker Bell around
and around till one would fall into the swamp while the other
tried to keep them from getting out. Then just as fast the roles
would reverse and the one in the swamp was now chasing the
other. Crazy K9's, all of them ............;-)~~~~~
OK, New plan is to go see my friend Mr SideCar tomorrow.
Hope y'all enjoyed the story and photo of Mama and Rocky.
Now that Christmas is getting closer Please Please remember all
the Hooligans depend on your donations to survive in this very brutal and unforgiving environment.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
.
.
.
