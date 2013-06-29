,, Young Mama ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Most of you already know my routine in the early morning.

Everything's packed and ready to go for a run out to the

monkey temple where all the hooligans are cared for, right ?

This morning was no different, 4:18AM a hot cup of water

was set on my desk along with a spoon and some tea.

Went back and set down on the foot of the bed while

contemplating the upcoming adventure at The Dog Palace.

Next thing I know it's light out and I'm a bit confused ? .......

Looked at the wall clock and it said 2: O'clock ? ...................

What I found out is, it's 2PM in the afternoon and I had

been sound asleep the whole time according to no# 1.

This my friends is highly unusual, like way highly unusual !

Once my eyes open I'm on the move no mater what

condition my condition is in !!!

Anyway, today has been cancelled until tomorrow starts.

No# 1 had already called the nuns while I was in dream land.

They said everything is just fine and to let Mr Jon rest up .....

The other day, or night when Mama was taken in to see the

dog doctor her weight was right at 20 kilos. Slightly heavy

but for the environment she lives in a little extra is good.......

Ooops, Almost forgot to talk about this photo of Mama.

She's sitting on the cement stairs that takes you to the 4th

floor at The Dog Palace. There's no walls on the 4th floor.

I'm standing on the 3rd floor where Mama and her Mom,

{Mama-san 1} lived for awhile. Hope that hepled ............. ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

