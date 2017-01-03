,, On Patrol ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Arrived at The Dog Palace just as daylight

was appearing on the eastern horizon.

Mama met me at the gate and went nuts.

Rocky showed up soon after and was very

excited to see me too.

After opening the bingo room both dogs

received fresh kibble and meat.

All three of us went up on the roof to do an

exploratory look see. And yes the Aliens have

been busy in my absence.

OK, here's the deal on this photo........................

I'm standing back looking at the Alien Marks

on the wall when all of the sudden both

Rocky and Mama divert their attention off to

my left.

Split second later they were in hot pursuit of a

couple primate aliens that had snuck up from

behind me. Aliens wasted no time and jumped

right over the parapet wall into the tree tops.

Next chore was head over to the nuns and

check on Legs monkey bites. They looked

fine. Dried up with no infection. Cone worked.

One more thing is all dogs are given their meds.

Same meds they receive every month for mange,

heart worm, and a host of other things.

Handed off a few personal items to the nuns then

took off for the head monk where all the other dogs

live. Had a big bag of special food for them ............... ;-)

By Noon O'Clock it was time to head for home......

Mr WeeNee The Pig-Man, Boney Boy and of

course The Worm, who as we all know is an

alien in a dog costume were all waiting my arrival.

I was thoroughly inspected by 3 independent olfactory's .

Once given the A'OK by all three inspectors I headed

straight to the shower to remove any incriminating evidence .

Thanks for dropping in and leaving your comments ....... ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

