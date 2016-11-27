,, Mama Maintenance ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
This morning our ride couldn't make it so
today was cancelled .
But, at noon o'clock the ride did show up
so off we went to The Dog Palace.
Upon our arrival Mama went nuts seeing
that no# 1 was with me.What she didn't
know was that no# 1 came along to help me
give Mama a bath. She was brushed, combed,
medicated, inspected for any and all bugs plus
bath time. 4 hands were busy rubbing an scrubbing.
Now for the photo......................................................................
After Mamas bath the inspection started all over again.
I sat in the doorway to the bingo room and took maybe
5 or 6 frames of No# 1 and Mama.
Didn't take any more photos as it was way to hot up on
the roof ! In fact it was getting way to hot everywhere.
Stopped by the nuns on the way out and did the monthly
medication for all the dogs except Legs. Couldn't find her.
No Big Deal, she was most likely sleeping in the shade so
next time out I'll take care of her. Remember, I take notes
and know who got what when ... ;-)
