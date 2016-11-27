,, Mama Maintenance ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

This morning our ride couldn't make it so

today was cancelled .

But, at noon o'clock the ride did show up

so off we went to The Dog Palace.

Upon our arrival Mama went nuts seeing

that no# 1 was with me.What she didn't

know was that no# 1 came along to help me

give Mama a bath. She was brushed, combed,

medicated, inspected for any and all bugs plus

bath time. 4 hands were busy rubbing an scrubbing.

Now for the photo......................................................................

After Mamas bath the inspection started all over again.

I sat in the doorway to the bingo room and took maybe

5 or 6 frames of No# 1 and Mama.

Didn't take any more photos as it was way to hot up on

the roof ! In fact it was getting way to hot everywhere.

Stopped by the nuns on the way out and did the monthly

medication for all the dogs except Legs. Couldn't find her.

No Big Deal, she was most likely sleeping in the shade so

next time out I'll take care of her. Remember, I take notes

and know who got what when ... ;-)

.

Thank you all for stopping by and leaving a comment.

Thank You.

Jon&crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

.

