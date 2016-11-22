,, Legs, Roof ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Photo # 1 of 2.
Same Same But Different .............
Showed up early, fed Mama, Rocky
and Legs. Went up on the roof and
took a photo of the flying saucers,
which is photo no# 2 of 2.
Saw the head monk while feeding
all the hooligans over at the cave.
If ya look real close you can see
Mr Leg Man on the second floor.
Brother-in-law had me back home
by 10AM. He had things to do so
we had to go.
Legends, Enjoy.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
.
.
.
