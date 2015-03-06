,, Mama ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Alright here's the deal so pay attention.

Last night an executive decision had to

be made. Knowing Mama has to see the

dog doctor soon I was starting to be very

concerned as all motorcycles are off limits

until the middle of next month. Still with me ?

At 4PM a car became available so I grabbed

it and took off for The Dog Palace.

The Dog Doctor is open till 7PM so this was

still do-able as long as I don't hesitate.

Pulled into The Dog Palace and Mama wasn't

anywhere to be found, this is way unusual ? ! ?

But, Rocky comes flying out of the DMZ all full

of excitement, but no Mama ? This is very strange.

The two of us head up to the roof where a very loud

shrill whistle is sent out across the swamp, nothing ? !

This is repeated many times to no avail. Don't like it when

this kind of stuff happens, plus I'm up against the clock here.

From all four corners of the roof this is repeated over and over.

Maybe 20 minutes had passed when all of the sudden Rocky

gets all funny and starts barking over the parapet wall, yes it

was Mama heading up the many sets of stairs that leads to the

roof at The Dog Palace. Where was she you ask ? Don't Know ?

My guess is she was way sound asleep under a tree, dreaming.

Gathered her up and we were off to see the dog doctor where

all went well. Two shots, toe nails clipped, purchased another

10 kilos of kibble and we were heading back to The Dog Palace.

This is the beginning of their yearly inoculations/rabies injections.

Each dog will have their turn , all part of the deal we agreed on.

By 6PM it was starting to become dark, by 7PM I was home .... ;-)

Today is Wednesday, the dog doctor is closed on Wednesdays

and I am taking it easy today. Tomorrow is another day ..............

Thanks for stopping by and leaving your comments.

Huge Big Thanks for taking the time to leave a donation.

The health and well being of these dogs depends on your

donations. Without your kindness and help they suffer greatly.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

The Rainbow Serpent.

youtu.be/pCuuRRrfOXo

