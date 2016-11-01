,, The Leaper ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Arrived at 6:30AM, had access to a vehicle.

Mama and Rocky were both waiting and full

of enthusiasm. Legs showed up soon after .

Spread-out lots of chopped hotdogs with

fresh kibble, all 3 dogs were very busy for a

half hour. Special pills were hidden in the h-dogs.

Took off for the roof, Mama and Legs on point.

Rocky bringing up the rear with me in the middle.

I hurried to the spot where there might be a chance

that Rocky will do his flying routine... He Did ... ;-)~~~

All the dogs were given their monthly medications.

In a couple days I'll be back with another 10 or 20

kilos of kibble for the nuns.

Thank you for any support, either by comments or donations.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Born In The USA.

youtu.be/1T2COZpVD84

Done