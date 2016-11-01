,, The Leaper ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story .........................................
Arrived at 6:30AM, had access to a vehicle.
Mama and Rocky were both waiting and full
of enthusiasm. Legs showed up soon after .
Spread-out lots of chopped hotdogs with
fresh kibble, all 3 dogs were very busy for a
half hour. Special pills were hidden in the h-dogs.
Took off for the roof, Mama and Legs on point.
Rocky bringing up the rear with me in the middle.
I hurried to the spot where there might be a chance
that Rocky will do his flying routine... He Did ... ;-)~~~
All the dogs were given their monthly medications.
In a couple days I'll be back with another 10 or 20
kilos of kibble for the nuns.
Thank you for any support, either by comments or donations.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
