K9 Camouflage
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story
Arrived at 6:45AM by car at The Dog Palace.
Mama went completely nuts and started right
in with a very long story. Then she licked my
toes .. ;-)~
Rocky showed up and the two of them were fed.
Checked the roof for any alien activity then headed
on over to the nuns place. Mama stayed behind to
guard her palace. Pumpkin and Legs were waiting
in The DMZ and took over as official escort all the
way to the nuns bungalows. Handed off some meds
then continued on to the heads monks place.
This is where DJ has taken up permanent residence
with Tuff Guy and another male dog, plus 3 females.
DJ's face is covered with many deep scars, go figure !
This is a good place for Mr DJ. He gets lots of attention
from the tourists and workers, plus constant workouts
with all the other dogs .
Now as far as Mama wanting to stay behind and guard
her palace, here's the reason why.
All the monks that stayed there are now gone. An old
monk has taken up residence in the last week. But there
is a kicker, he too has a dog. Mama doesn't like the dog
and the dog doesn't like Mama ! Maybe someday but for
some reason my gut says, " won't ever happen ".
........They'll just have to work it out among themselves........
Thanks for taking a moment to leave a comment
and or a donation. Both are greatly appreciated .
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
