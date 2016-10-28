,, K9 Camouflage ,,

Arrived at 6:45AM by car at The Dog Palace.

Mama went completely nuts and started right

in with a very long story. Then she licked my

toes .. ;-)~

Rocky showed up and the two of them were fed.

Checked the roof for any alien activity then headed

on over to the nuns place. Mama stayed behind to

guard her palace. Pumpkin and Legs were waiting

in The DMZ and took over as official escort all the

way to the nuns bungalows. Handed off some meds

then continued on to the heads monks place.

This is where DJ has taken up permanent residence

with Tuff Guy and another male dog, plus 3 females.

DJ's face is covered with many deep scars, go figure !

This is a good place for Mr DJ. He gets lots of attention

from the tourists and workers, plus constant workouts

with all the other dogs .

Now as far as Mama wanting to stay behind and guard

her palace, here's the reason why.

All the monks that stayed there are now gone. An old

monk has taken up residence in the last week. But there

is a kicker, he too has a dog. Mama doesn't like the dog

and the dog doesn't like Mama ! Maybe someday but for

some reason my gut says, " won't ever happen ".

........They'll just have to work it out among themselves........

