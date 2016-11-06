,, Rocky, Roof ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

After spending the last couple of days hold

up in the local hospital I was real anxious to

get to The Dog Palace and check on things.

Mama and I made our way up to the roof where a

loud sharp whistle was sent out across the swamp.

Second whistle Rocky came running out onto the road.

I waved my arms and he took off like a Rocket Man !

Couple minutes later he was flying through the air .... ;-)

Maybe 5-6 minutes later Legs shows up all wiggly and

excited. Of course Mama had to jump on her and tell her

who's the Boss. This is repeated every time as if Legs is

ever going to forget just who The Queen of The Jungle

really is . On occasions even Rocky is reminded by Mama .

Everybody knows Mama is the Queen and this is her

personal domain.

Mr Leg Man, The Nuns and Myself are all her personal

servants too, lucky us ........ ;-)~~~

More dog kibble was delivered to the nuns along with

a few personal items. By noon o'clock I was back home.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

Lullaby to elephant,Thailand.

youtu.be/gPFJrYvnL-w

.

Please No Invites, Awards or Large Logos.

.

Done