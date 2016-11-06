,, Rocky, Roof ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story .........................................
After spending the last couple of days hold
up in the local hospital I was real anxious to
get to The Dog Palace and check on things.
Mama and I made our way up to the roof where a
loud sharp whistle was sent out across the swamp.
Second whistle Rocky came running out onto the road.
I waved my arms and he took off like a Rocket Man !
Couple minutes later he was flying through the air .... ;-)
Maybe 5-6 minutes later Legs shows up all wiggly and
excited. Of course Mama had to jump on her and tell her
who's the Boss. This is repeated every time as if Legs is
ever going to forget just who The Queen of The Jungle
really is . On occasions even Rocky is reminded by Mama .
Everybody knows Mama is the Queen and this is her
personal domain.
Mr Leg Man, The Nuns and Myself are all her personal
servants too, lucky us ........ ;-)~~~
More dog kibble was delivered to the nuns along with
a few personal items. By noon o'clock I was back home.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
