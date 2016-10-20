,, Tails & Tongues ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Now think back when I mentioned if Rocky
is already at The Dog Palace when I show
all he wants to do is eat, just like Mama.
Then, when we go up to the roof there is
No Flying Rocky. Only a lazy boy who follows
his Mom around and takes a lot of naps ..... ;-)~
Alright on to another topic .......................................
In the next few minutes I'm going to climb aboard
the 2 wheeled scooter. Not going far, two short blocks
to the only village store then right back home.
"Why ?" you ask, time to start taking small baby steps.
This is just a test to see how my broken body reacts.
Baby steps followed by longer ones if all goes as planned.
In the near future I plan to put my big boy pants back on
and continue where we left off, but, no big hurry .................;-)
PS: FYI, one more thing.
Midnight, Boney Boy had a Cobra cornered
on the porch. Cobra is no longer with us
and Boney Boy is .
Thanks for stopping by and leaving your comments.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
