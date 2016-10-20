,, Tails & Tongues ,,

Now think back when I mentioned if Rocky

is already at The Dog Palace when I show

all he wants to do is eat, just like Mama.

Then, when we go up to the roof there is

No Flying Rocky. Only a lazy boy who follows

his Mom around and takes a lot of naps ..... ;-)~

Alright on to another topic .......................................

In the next few minutes I'm going to climb aboard

the 2 wheeled scooter. Not going far, two short blocks

to the only village store then right back home.

"Why ?" you ask, time to start taking small baby steps.

This is just a test to see how my broken body reacts.

Baby steps followed by longer ones if all goes as planned.

In the near future I plan to put my big boy pants back on

and continue where we left off, but, no big hurry .................;-)

PS: FYI, one more thing.

Midnight, Boney Boy had a Cobra cornered

on the porch. Cobra is no longer with us

and Boney Boy is .

