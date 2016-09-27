,, It's Been a Long Road ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Looking through the many back stories I've

noticed a repetitive pattern emerging throughout

the years of caring for all these abandoned animals.

The pattern is, my body seems to be in some sort of

constant state of repair due to damage done while in

forward motion. Numerous broken bones, torn muscles,

cuts, lacerations, animal attacks, bee attacks, poison snake

encounters, pneumonia, double pneumonia, bronchitis,

eye damage, more broken bones and open wounds !

Not whining, sniveling or showing any malcontent just

stating the facts as I see them written in the text.

I've had a long talk with no#1 about this,

she says . "same same, no different" ....

Frustration is eating me up so I started a few small projects.

220 photos were selected from the flickr photos and have

been placed on DVD's. In time the dog doctor and a couple

other cool doctors I've been seeing will be given a DVD.

A note will be attached in Thai and English describing what's

going on and where it's all taking place.

Also, a friend gave me an old laptop, has a few issues but will

work fine for what I need. Again in time said laptop will be taken

to the nuns place . I already have a thumb drive with the same

220 photos ready for them to view. That will be So Way Cool ..;-)~

It's been a long road and there's many miles 2 go before I sleep.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

