,, Mr WeeNee ,,

.

Not Abandoned, Not Abused, Spoiled Dogs.

River broke over the bank at 2AM this morning.

This photo was taken around 7:30AM and the

river has receded some.

Stay with me here and I'll walk ya through this.

The stump, lower right is my reference point .....

If I do a 180 degree turn from right here I will

be looking at the same area you see No# 1

working in yesterdays river photo.

At 2AM that area had water up to my knees.

Where I'm standing know the water is up to

and just over my ankles.

If the rains come back into the mountains we

will be in deep doo doo ! Ground is saturated !

River is slightly over the banks and moving at

a rapid pace.

I'm frustrated, physically there's nothing I can do.

If push comes to shove the river will win, but the

important papers are all stored in a safe place ...

There's been a couple new donations and I want

to say thank you. Yesterday no# 1 and her brother

went to the dog doctors place and spent most of

what's left of our budget on the pills we discussed.

That gives us a good 4 months of breathing space

for mange, heart worm, intestinal parasites, tics/flea,

and a host of other tropical issues we deal with here.

OK, my ride is here, no# 1 and her brother are taking

me back to the doctor. Trouble breathing & coughing

with a bunch of broken ribs is a real downer ............. ;-(

But as I always say, "It'll feel better when it quits hurting"..;-)~

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

PLEASE NO AWARDS, INVITES or LARGE GROUP LOGOS !

.

Done