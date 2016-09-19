,, Working Woman ,,

.

Not Abandoned, Not Abused, Spoiled Dogs.

No# 1 and her bodyguards working the garden.

Notice this time I didn't say 'my garden" ............ !

And if you remember I'm not allowed outside to

play unless supervised by an adult at all times...

So how'd I pull this off you ask ? Easy ... ;-)

Set the camera up while sitting at the computer inside

the house. Stepped outside on the porch and shot-em.

Got yelled at, ran back inside and uploaded the photo.

There's always a way around the rules if ya plan it right.

To my 6 is the river, at my 2 o'clock is our home, everywhere

else is jungle with spooky critters waiting to gobble you up ...

The Worm,[who is an alien in a dog costume] always scanning

for cobras. Boney Boy is always alert to anything moving around.

As a side note:

The Worm has killed many cobras, been bitten 3 times and is still alive to talk about it.How does she do that you ask ?

Cuz she's an Alien, that's why ..... ;-)~~~~~

Thanks for dropping by and taking a peek into our life next to

a river in the jungles of Thailand.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

.

.

Done