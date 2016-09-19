,, Working Woman ,,
Not Abandoned, Not Abused, Spoiled Dogs.
No# 1 and her bodyguards working the garden.
Notice this time I didn't say 'my garden" ............ !
And if you remember I'm not allowed outside to
play unless supervised by an adult at all times...
So how'd I pull this off you ask ? Easy ... ;-)
Set the camera up while sitting at the computer inside
the house. Stepped outside on the porch and shot-em.
Got yelled at, ran back inside and uploaded the photo.
There's always a way around the rules if ya plan it right.
To my 6 is the river, at my 2 o'clock is our home, everywhere
else is jungle with spooky critters waiting to gobble you up ...
The Worm,[who is an alien in a dog costume] always scanning
for cobras. Boney Boy is always alert to anything moving around.
As a side note:
The Worm has killed many cobras, been bitten 3 times and is still alive to talk about it.How does she do that you ask ?
Cuz she's an Alien, that's why ..... ;-)~~~~~
Thanks for dropping by and taking a peek into our life next to
a river in the jungles of Thailand.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
