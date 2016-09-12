,, Rocky ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Remember I said in yesterdays posting of Legs

and no# 1, " I only took 3 photos ?".

Note the camera setting are the same cuz

it's near dark out. During PP the lighting was

bumped up even more.

So here's the story, we're getting ready to leave

when I spot Rocky and Little Stubby heading our

way. Sat down on a plastic stool in the road and

shot them. Now I know Rocky will be crashing his

hard head into my chest which will leave me

flopping around on the ground like a fish out of

water screaming while in excruciating pain !

I tucked my head in for protection from the crash .

Now here's where it gets funny, not funny HaHa but

funny strange.

Rockys sixth sense told him my body is broken and

very fragile right now. So whats he do ? Gently he

stops and like a soft feather touches my hand with

his muzzle. Now that's pretty cool right ? I thought so.

Little Stubby did crash into my feet then took off behind

me where a troupe of monkeys was advancing from the

base of the mountain. This is one of the three large groups

of monkeys that take up residence here at the monkey temple.

When I say large group there was way more then 300+ monkeys .

At that point no# 1 and her brother pulled up in a car which I

climbed into and we left for home. A few minutes later it was

dark out, nighttime has arrived.

Tomorrow the three of us will do this again taking Legs to see

the dog doctor. My gut feelings says only a check up and dressing change. But, I could be wrong and the stitches will be removed.

Anyway I won't know till tomorrow and y'all will be the first to know ........... ;-)

Before I forget, big storms have been here, are here right now

and will continue to be here for a few more days.Very Wet Out !

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

