,, Rocky ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story .........................................
Remember I said in yesterdays posting of Legs
and no# 1, " I only took 3 photos ?".
Note the camera setting are the same cuz
it's near dark out. During PP the lighting was
bumped up even more.
So here's the story, we're getting ready to leave
when I spot Rocky and Little Stubby heading our
way. Sat down on a plastic stool in the road and
shot them. Now I know Rocky will be crashing his
hard head into my chest which will leave me
flopping around on the ground like a fish out of
water screaming while in excruciating pain !
I tucked my head in for protection from the crash .
Now here's where it gets funny, not funny HaHa but
funny strange.
Rockys sixth sense told him my body is broken and
very fragile right now. So whats he do ? Gently he
stops and like a soft feather touches my hand with
his muzzle. Now that's pretty cool right ? I thought so.
Little Stubby did crash into my feet then took off behind
me where a troupe of monkeys was advancing from the
base of the mountain. This is one of the three large groups
of monkeys that take up residence here at the monkey temple.
When I say large group there was way more then 300+ monkeys .
At that point no# 1 and her brother pulled up in a car which I
climbed into and we left for home. A few minutes later it was
dark out, nighttime has arrived.
Tomorrow the three of us will do this again taking Legs to see
the dog doctor. My gut feelings says only a check up and dressing change. But, I could be wrong and the stitches will be removed.
Anyway I won't know till tomorrow and y'all will be the first to know ........... ;-)
Before I forget, big storms have been here, are here right now
and will continue to be here for a few more days.Very Wet Out !
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
.
Please No Awards, Invites or Large Group Logos.
.
.