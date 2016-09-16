,, Mama, Roof, Reflection ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story ........................................

As y'all read in yesterdays post it was a long stressful day.

Today no# 1 and I are taking it slow an easy, plus right now

it's fairly early and the sun is out. No# 1 and her brother are

tending to our garden. Notice how I said "Our Garden" ... ;-)

In reality it is her garden, she works hard tilling the soil and

planting the seeds. What pops up is shared with family and

friends. The Worm and Boney Boy keep a close eye on her

when she's busy in the garden making sure no unwanted

guests bother no# 1. Evey once in awhile a cobra or viper

makes an appearance but they are soon dealt with .............

Alright, here's a topic we need to talk about ...........................

Most every day there's one or two people showing up saying

they're following me as a contact, do I want to follow them too ?

Well, for quite sometime I used to read their profile, check out

what groups they're in and even check some of their contacts.

I found this was eating up a lot of time and for the most part I

never hear from them again. Point is if I don't hear from you

on a regular basis most likely we weren't made to be, right ?

Now I just delete those who I never hear from but want to be

a contact. Easy as that. Not wanting to hurt anyone's feelings

but I too must think about how much time there is in a day.

If you notice over all the years I've been a flickr member I do

answer all those who leave comments...;-)

Except those that are nothing more then a copy and paste.

If only one or two words are left my reply is short as well ....

Now here's something even more important .....

I have met and made some terrific friends here on flickr and cherish their comments and support . I look forward to seeing their new photos and stories so I too can talk with them about their photos and camera equipment.

And yes, we do communicate with full sentences on a regular

basis. To me, that's what this is all about and I love sharing the

Back Stories with all my contacts.

I hope no one was, or is offended by talking openly about this.

Other members have voiced their concern in private about how to deal with this problem . My reply, "IMO it's best to be

honest and open so it doesn't eat you up, get it off your chest."

When flickr did the big face lift a few years back it changed

what photographers had found as a safe place to be.

Now it's all about collecting favs ?

One more time,

A "Big Thank You" to all my contacts who selflessly continue to

send your support. All the friends I've made here on Flickr and

of course all the donors that help keep this saga alive. ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

