,, Mama, Monkey, Roof ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

The topic for today has changed from what was planned.

But first a thank you for the new donors and friends ...... ;-)

OK, lets get the same same stuff out of the way so we can

move on to the side topic.

No# 1's brother drove us to The Dog Palace. Mama greeted

us at the gate and did her usual story telling while running

huge circles then smaller circles and then a real small circle.

At that point she fell down on my feet and refused to move.

Once the required amount of attention was given out by not

only me but also no# 1 was required to do her share as well.

Now we all headed for the bingo room where Mama was

fed and given a check up. Half an hour later Mama wanted me

to go up to the roof with her. Well I'm not moving very fast so

I made a deal with no# 1. She was to carry the camera and I

would follow behind and arrive a little bit later. Deal was made.

Once on the roof the camera was passed off to me and no# 1

headed back down stairs until I needed help getting back down.

Couple minutes later I'm checking the walls for alien activity

when Mama goes into stalking mode ! She gets real serious !

Monkey snuck up behind me and Mama wasn't going for it !

About 30 seconds later Mama is right on the sneaky monkeys

6 as they both broke the sound barrier racing for the other side.

Monkey didn't even slow down, just dove right over the parapet

wall and down into the swamp, that's a long ways ...;-0~~~

After the excitement was over I glance down into the courtyard and see no# 1 having a serious conversation with my friend the smiling monk. Next thing no# 1 is in a big hurry climbing the many sets of stairs on her way to the roof.

"I'm heading over to the head monks with the smiling monk"

"2 of his dogs were attacked last night with a big knife !"

"Holy Moly", the camera was handed off to her and asked to drop it off in the bingo room. "I'll make my way down and meet you when you get back."

About 45 minutes later no# 1 shows up in the bingo room and tells me the story.

Last night Tuff Guy was barking for a real long time then he

screamed out in pain and was quiet !

First light one of the care takers found Tuff Guy with a long laceration behind his neck going from shoulder to shoulder.

And the little year old female that you see in the photo with

the large python is cut behind her right shoulder.

"They are asking if you have any medicine to help the dogs?"

"Of course I do, but we'll need more antibiotics and pain relief."

Young monkey boy with No brain for thinking put a quick plan

together, then put it into motion !

Gathered all our stuff, locked the bingo room and with what

medication I had we climbed into the car an took off for the

head monks place. 5 dogs plus Mr DJ were all there to greet us with unbridled enthusiasm. Set up a temporary MASH UNIT, checked over Tuff Guy and the year old puppy, administered the antibiotic cream with antibiotic powder to both dogs.

No# 1 gave them specific instructions and also told them we are on the way to the dog doctor with Legs and will return with more meds for them, which we did.

Legs goes back in on the 20th to have cone and stitches removed.

No# 1 explained the situation back at the monkey temple and

specific medications were supplied to us for the two injured dogs.

Legs was dropped off at the nuns first and as usual they are always so grateful and happy . No# 1 talked for a few minutes about the head monks two dogs . Both nuns were very disturbed about it knowing their dogs are only two hundred meters from the head monks place and Mama is only another200 meters from the head monk.

Next we stopped at the head monks and took care of the dogs.

I told no# 1 to translated to the monks and nuns plus workers.

"Who ever did this knows the dogs ! The cuts come from a close in encounter . I know knife fighting, for real knife fighting, No Joke !! My opinion is this person or persons will be back. This is the work of a sick mind on methamphetamine !"

"First they start with easy targets, innocent animals, then move on to innocent humans. Somebody here or in the local village

knows who did this because the dogs would have never let a

"complete" stranger get this close !"

"You all know from the past what I will do if I catch them !"

"Right now I have trouble walking and breathing so it is up

to you to stop this madness before it goes any farther !"

At that point we all climbed back into the car and came home.

We're really burned out and need a long quiet nap ....................

Thank you all for donations and comments, really appreciate that.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

