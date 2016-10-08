,, Big Meeting ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story .........................................
Today worked out pretty good, here's a rundown
of what took place and why it took place................
This last week has been a difficult one with a number
of trips to the local ER room. This is the only hospital
in our town. Government hospital designed for the
very poor. For example, 4-5 hours in the ER room
a couple x-rays, a bag full of prescription pills, same
4-5 hours on a breathing machine with 1-2 injections.
Total cost = about $20 USD, sometimes $25 USD.
Now you might think this is one hell of a deal, right ?
Way wrong, I have more medical knowledge then most
all the medical staff combined.
Why you ask? Because I've been patched up so many
times I have learned a lot, kinda On The Job Training ..;-)
Alright without getting sidetracked lets continue on with
today and the high points along the way.
No# 1's brother arrived at 8:30AM and took us to a
Chinese store to pickup wholesale mosquito coils for
the nuns.Purchased 2 months supply for them, then off
to the dog doctors that had just open at 9AM.
Picked up kibble and weekly meds for Pumpkin plus was
able to hand them the DVD of photos I have been talking
about, this made me happy. Next door no# 1 purchased
some special noodle soup for the nuns, this makes them
happy.
OK, So away we go arriving at The Dog Palace about 45
minutes later. Mama was very excited and demanded her
quota of much needed attention. Then we had to sit and
listen to her long story, and yes she had to repeat said
story one more time before we were aloud to continue on
to the bingo room . As you can tell by the photo Mama
really pigged-out on kibble and meat, like really pigged-out.
It's not like she's been missing any meals. The Leg Man
and 3 monks feed her as does the nuns.
Might have to change her name to "Miss Piggy" ......... ;-)~~~
Taking my time with Mama on point we headed up to the roof.
Loud shrill whistle was sent out across the swamp along with
a shout for Rocky. Waited and watched, did it again, nothing.
One more time and I see Rocky way off to the right in the
jungle hightailing it towards the nuns which was maybe 250
meters from where he was spotted. As he fly's past the
nuns he picks up Pumpkin and Legs and the race is on.
Mama and I sit down and wait for the Hooligans to arrive.
As the photo shows it was nothing less then absolute unbridled
enthusiasm times 10 +. I went into the fetal position protecting
my rib-cage and camera. I was groped, poked, licked, sat on,
crashed into and pawed. Then they did it again just for fun ..;-)
"I Tell Ya - I Get No Respect !", "No Respect At All !" ....................
.
Everyone received their monthly medications, 8 days late but
that's the best I could do under the circumstances. As my
health improves so will the scheduling .
Now here's a little bit of sad news and some really good news.
When we left Mama was very sad, remember it's been over a
week sense she has seen us. No# 1 said Mama had tears in
her eyes. So here's the good news. Tomorrow which is Sunday
I get to use the car all by myself and return to The Dog Palace.
There are a few rules I had to agree to, cell phone must be on
and in my shirt pocket at all times. If I feel funny I must call for
help immediately .
If my cell phone rings it must also be answered
immediately ! Of course all rules were agreed to.
The time is 3PM right now and the rain waited till we made
it home and then, boom, the sky opened up and the monsoon
started, good timing.
For the next few hours my body is going to be in the horizontal
position . I'll get to all the comments when I wake up.
Thanks for stopping by and leaving your words.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
.
Didgeridoo - Yigi Yigi
.
.
Please No Awards, Invites or Large Group Icons.
.
.