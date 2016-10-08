,, Big Meeting ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Today worked out pretty good, here's a rundown

of what took place and why it took place................

This last week has been a difficult one with a number

of trips to the local ER room. This is the only hospital

in our town. Government hospital designed for the

very poor. For example, 4-5 hours in the ER room

a couple x-rays, a bag full of prescription pills, same

4-5 hours on a breathing machine with 1-2 injections.

Total cost = about $20 USD, sometimes $25 USD.

Now you might think this is one hell of a deal, right ?

Way wrong, I have more medical knowledge then most

all the medical staff combined.

Why you ask? Because I've been patched up so many

times I have learned a lot, kinda On The Job Training ..;-)

Alright without getting sidetracked lets continue on with

today and the high points along the way.

No# 1's brother arrived at 8:30AM and took us to a

Chinese store to pickup wholesale mosquito coils for

the nuns.Purchased 2 months supply for them, then off

to the dog doctors that had just open at 9AM.

Picked up kibble and weekly meds for Pumpkin plus was

able to hand them the DVD of photos I have been talking

about, this made me happy. Next door no# 1 purchased

some special noodle soup for the nuns, this makes them

happy.

OK, So away we go arriving at The Dog Palace about 45

minutes later. Mama was very excited and demanded her

quota of much needed attention. Then we had to sit and

listen to her long story, and yes she had to repeat said

story one more time before we were aloud to continue on

to the bingo room . As you can tell by the photo Mama

really pigged-out on kibble and meat, like really pigged-out.

It's not like she's been missing any meals. The Leg Man

and 3 monks feed her as does the nuns.

Might have to change her name to "Miss Piggy" ......... ;-)~~~

Taking my time with Mama on point we headed up to the roof.

Loud shrill whistle was sent out across the swamp along with

a shout for Rocky. Waited and watched, did it again, nothing.

One more time and I see Rocky way off to the right in the

jungle hightailing it towards the nuns which was maybe 250

meters from where he was spotted. As he fly's past the

nuns he picks up Pumpkin and Legs and the race is on.

Mama and I sit down and wait for the Hooligans to arrive.

As the photo shows it was nothing less then absolute unbridled

enthusiasm times 10 +. I went into the fetal position protecting

my rib-cage and camera. I was groped, poked, licked, sat on,

crashed into and pawed. Then they did it again just for fun ..;-)

"I Tell Ya - I Get No Respect !", "No Respect At All !" ....................

.

Everyone received their monthly medications, 8 days late but

that's the best I could do under the circumstances. As my

health improves so will the scheduling .

Now here's a little bit of sad news and some really good news.

When we left Mama was very sad, remember it's been over a

week sense she has seen us. No# 1 said Mama had tears in

her eyes. So here's the good news. Tomorrow which is Sunday

I get to use the car all by myself and return to The Dog Palace.

There are a few rules I had to agree to, cell phone must be on

and in my shirt pocket at all times. If I feel funny I must call for

help immediately .

If my cell phone rings it must also be answered

immediately ! Of course all rules were agreed to.

The time is 3PM right now and the rain waited till we made

it home and then, boom, the sky opened up and the monsoon

started, good timing.

For the next few hours my body is going to be in the horizontal

position . I'll get to all the comments when I wake up.

Thanks for stopping by and leaving your words.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

.

.

