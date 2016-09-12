,, Legs ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Early morning no# 1's brother drove us out

to the monkey temple. Actually we were at

The Dog Palace. Mama was taken care of as

was DJ after he came back from his very long

morning walk-about with a monk.Mid morning

Legs was taken to the dog doctor to be spayed.

She was picked up at 6PM and delivered back to

the nuns.

In this photo it was getting dark out plus everyone

was walking fast so Legs could be put to bed ..........

Please except this photo as a journalist shot in order

to just tell a quick story ....

I took 3 photos today, or tonight. It hurts to inhale and

move about so carrying a D300 with a 17-55 2.8 lens has

been put on hold for a little while longer as the ribs heal.

Thursday legs goes back to see the dog doctor ................ ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&crew.

.

.

.

.

