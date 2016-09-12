,, Legs ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story .........................................
Early morning no# 1's brother drove us out
to the monkey temple. Actually we were at
The Dog Palace. Mama was taken care of as
was DJ after he came back from his very long
morning walk-about with a monk.Mid morning
Legs was taken to the dog doctor to be spayed.
She was picked up at 6PM and delivered back to
the nuns.
In this photo it was getting dark out plus everyone
was walking fast so Legs could be put to bed ..........
Please except this photo as a journalist shot in order
to just tell a quick story ....
I took 3 photos today, or tonight. It hurts to inhale and
move about so carrying a D300 with a 17-55 2.8 lens has
been put on hold for a little while longer as the ribs heal.
Thursday legs goes back to see the dog doctor ................ ;-)
Thank You.
Jon&crew.
.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
.
.
.