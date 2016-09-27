,, Playing ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

No# 1's brother took us out to the monkey temple.

Did the same same routine, Mama went wild at the

gate. Soon she was fed in the bingo room.

No#1 carried the camera up to the roof with Mama

in the lead, I was slow on the scoop.

No#1 handed off the camera then split back down

stairs to the bingo room.

Sent a shrill whistle out across the swamp and with

in 20 seconds Rocky was spotted racing down the

road on his way to The Dog palace..............................

Mama and I positioned ourselves anticipating Rockys

arrival. Sure enough he came flying in the same way

he always comes only this time Mama cut him off just

before he could jump and do his crazy crash routine.

Thank You Mama, my body just can't take another hit !

Soon enough Rocky was up rubbing his hard head on

my body but in a much gentler manner then the usual !

Fired off a few frames as Legs went racing past minus

her cone, big time happy dog now. Checked for any alien

activity then very slowly and cautiously worked my way

back down to the bingo room , that took awhile.

Pumpkin was sitting with no# 1 talk-en up a big story ........

No# 1's brother took us to the dog doctor and as of right

now all vaccinations have been done till boosters start

again in December this year.

On the way back home I was once again taken to the

hospital where I stayed for a few hours as they did some

followup stuff. I'm improving but at a very slow pace .

3-4 more weeks before I can go outside unsupervised ..;-(

River's still high and the rain is still falling but seems to be

somewhat under control. If the rain picks up then we have

the same same problems, fingers crossed !

I need to rest up for a couple days, catch my second wind.

Love to read your comments as they are greatly appreciated.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

