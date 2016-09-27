,, Playing ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story .........................................
No# 1's brother took us out to the monkey temple.
Did the same same routine, Mama went wild at the
gate. Soon she was fed in the bingo room.
No#1 carried the camera up to the roof with Mama
in the lead, I was slow on the scoop.
No#1 handed off the camera then split back down
stairs to the bingo room.
Sent a shrill whistle out across the swamp and with
in 20 seconds Rocky was spotted racing down the
road on his way to The Dog palace..............................
Mama and I positioned ourselves anticipating Rockys
arrival. Sure enough he came flying in the same way
he always comes only this time Mama cut him off just
before he could jump and do his crazy crash routine.
Thank You Mama, my body just can't take another hit !
Soon enough Rocky was up rubbing his hard head on
my body but in a much gentler manner then the usual !
Fired off a few frames as Legs went racing past minus
her cone, big time happy dog now. Checked for any alien
activity then very slowly and cautiously worked my way
back down to the bingo room , that took awhile.
Pumpkin was sitting with no# 1 talk-en up a big story ........
No# 1's brother took us to the dog doctor and as of right
now all vaccinations have been done till boosters start
again in December this year.
On the way back home I was once again taken to the
hospital where I stayed for a few hours as they did some
followup stuff. I'm improving but at a very slow pace .
3-4 more weeks before I can go outside unsupervised ..;-(
River's still high and the rain is still falling but seems to be
somewhat under control. If the rain picks up then we have
the same same problems, fingers crossed !
I need to rest up for a couple days, catch my second wind.
Love to read your comments as they are greatly appreciated.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
.
.