,, Nun an Hooligans ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

This is just a courtesy check in call.................

Once again I'm not allowed outside to play.

This will be the plan for 3 weeks maybe 4.

But tomorrow with two adult supervisors I

will be driven to the monkey temple.

Mama and crew will be visited and I hope to

check on alien activities up on the roof.

Maybe even get a couple photos while there.

Legs will be taken to the dog doctor then we

head back home. If I miss-behave in any form

or fashion no# 1 will take my camera away

forever, maybe longer. She's so funny .. ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

Please No Awards, Invites or Large Group Logos.

.

Done