,, Nun an Hooligans ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
This is just a courtesy check in call.................
Once again I'm not allowed outside to play.
This will be the plan for 3 weeks maybe 4.
But tomorrow with two adult supervisors I
will be driven to the monkey temple.
Mama and crew will be visited and I hope to
check on alien activities up on the roof.
Maybe even get a couple photos while there.
Legs will be taken to the dog doctor then we
head back home. If I miss-behave in any form
or fashion no# 1 will take my camera away
forever, maybe longer. She's so funny .. ;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
.
Please No Awards, Invites or Large Group Logos.
.
2,139 views
26 faves
10 comments
Taken on February 12, 2016