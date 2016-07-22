,, Brother & Sister ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
DJ and his sister Legs mess-en around
on the roof at The Dog Palace.
As you have noticed this photo was taken
July 22 2016. So why is it being used now ?
Cuz this short story is about Legs and her
dog doctor appointment today . That's why.
She didn't make it and it's my fault, well kinda.
No# 1 wife absolutely forbid me from leaving the
house today after a bad night of my aches an pains !
So I made a deal, she had to call the nuns and make
sure Legs was doing OK. Yes Legs is just fine, in-fact
she is a princess, no problems at all . Mamas OK too.
Her appointment has been changed to Thursday ..... ;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
