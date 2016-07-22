,, Brother & Sister ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

DJ and his sister Legs mess-en around

on the roof at The Dog Palace.

As you have noticed this photo was taken

July 22 2016. So why is it being used now ?

Cuz this short story is about Legs and her

dog doctor appointment today . That's why.

She didn't make it and it's my fault, well kinda.

No# 1 wife absolutely forbid me from leaving the

house today after a bad night of my aches an pains !

So I made a deal, she had to call the nuns and make

sure Legs was doing OK. Yes Legs is just fine, in-fact

she is a princess, no problems at all . Mamas OK too.

Her appointment has been changed to Thursday ..... ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

.

.

