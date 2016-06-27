,, The Stalker ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

This is how the game is played ....

Mama picks her next victim then stalks them.

At some point she will pounce on their head,

which means you have been tagged.

Now according to her rules you must chase

Mama until she grows tired of the game.

Usually she simply picks another victim and the

game is repeated.

This can go on for a long time or a short time, it

all depends on Mama, cuz she's the boss ........ ;-)~

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please No Awards, Invites or Large Group Logos.

