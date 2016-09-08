,, Nun, No# 1 & Tinker Bell ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Today went quite well, with all things considered.

No#1 and I were taken out to The Dog Palace in a

car.

Mama, Rocky, Pumpkin, Legs, DJ and Tinker Bell

were all excited to see us.

Once we got over to the Nuns place Little Stubby,

Anna and the Nuns were also excited too.

Went up on the roof and took a couple photos but

didn't really feel like packing the camera around.

Those will be uploaded later.

No# 1 and I spent most of our time in the bingo room

with Mama. DJ hung out in front of the door while the

rest of the hooligans split back over to the nuns.

When the time was right we went to the nuns, packed

Pumpkin in the car and took off for the dog doctors .

Pumpkin immediately started talk-en. Big "poor me"

story all the way to the doctors. Once there she never

said another word. In fact she was quiet all the way

back to the nuns where this photo was taken.

Another 10 kilos of fresh kibble is handed off to the nuns

every 2 weeks. Well it was every two weeks but now I'm

trying to supply them every 10 days. With 9 dogs two weeks

is making it a bit thin. If the budget allows 10 days is better.

40 kilos a month would be ideal for 9 dogs but it is what it is.

Also delivered 5 box's of mosquito coils, something they

desperately need and nobody but us brings them ............

Next weeks plan is to take Legs in to be spayed and in

two more weeks Pumpkin & Little Stubby return for their

final vaccination, which is rabies shots.

So, I'm thinking around the end of September things will

start to slow down except for monthly medications and

food supplies. Forgot, I still keep the Nuns supplied with

personal items. My way of saying Thank You for your help.

And now it's time once again to say thank you for all your

donations. Without funding this project would come to a

fast end. You know who you are, and so does Buddha .. ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

