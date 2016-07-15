,, Mama, Pumpkin, Primate ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

East side, 2nd floor of The Dog Palace.

On the 8th I was involved in a collision.

This time it's taken a lot longer to recover.

In a couple of days I go on a long walk-about

up North to Laos to resolve some visa issues.

No# 1 wife is in contact with the nuns and monks.

If any problems pop up while I'm gone there is now

a net-work of caregivers set up to take charge........ ;-)

Upon my return we'll resume business as usual.

Pumpkin needs to finish her series of vaccinations

as does Tinker Bell and Little Stubby.

If donations have come in Legs will be spayed around

the end of this month. I hope the month of September

will be freed up so lots of time can be spent doing cool

stuff at The Dog Palace.

In My Opinion ::

I think the didgeridoo can be used to ward off aliens from

congregating on the roof at The Dog Palace, what say you ?

Yigi Yigi Didgeridoo, enjoy.

youtu.be/Gf0RrQ62jw8

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

.

.

