,, DJ, Roof ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

DJ keeping a close eye out for marauding monkeys.

Buddha watching over everything from above ....... ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

Please No Awards, Invites or Large Group Logos.

Your comments are always welcome.................... ;-)

.

Some walkabout music for you, enjoy .

youtu.be/Gf0RrQ62jw8

.

Done