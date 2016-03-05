    ,, Leapers ,,

    Newer Older

    .
    Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

    Mama keeps Rocky on his toes at
    all times. Moms can be like that ..;-)
    .

    Thank You.
    Jon&Crew,

    Please help with your donations here.
    www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
    .

    .

    vovanli62, ashabot, blsturman, prapb, and 19 other people added this photo to their favorites.

    1. Jon in Thailand 8 months ago | reply

      Reflection.
      www.flickr.com/photos/af2899/28276810214/sizes/l/

    2. bunchadogs & susan 8 months ago | reply

      they stay healthy and fit. leaping.

    3. maggie224 - 8 months ago | reply

      I don't think Rocky minds - it's nice to have a mum who plays...

    4. Jon in Thailand 8 months ago | reply

      susan

      Leaping 4 Health .....;-)
      .

    5. Jon in Thailand 8 months ago | reply

      maggie224 -

      Family who plays together, stays together .. ;-)
      .

    6. FayB2 8 months ago | reply

      These dogs look like they are in really good shape for living on the streets. I mean, their fur doesn't look tattered and they look pretty clean too. Do you know whether or not they were able to be adopted or taken in after this picture was taken in? bawbawpaws.com.au/grooming/

    7. Jon in Thailand 8 months ago | reply

      Faylinn Byrne

      They look good because I've cared for them
      over the last 4 years with proper medical
      treatment and a well balanced diet.
      .
      Do a little research and read all the stories...;-)
      .

    8. Warren Gates 7 months ago | reply

      Play is important for dogs and people, especially dog people

    9. Jon in Thailand 7 months ago | reply

      Warren Gates

      In a month or so I'll be playing too ... ;-)
      .

    10. Hanjosan 6 months ago | reply

      Super action shot. They are beautiful !

    11. Jon in Thailand 6 months ago | reply

      Carl Johan Heickendorf

      Thanks Carl, one of my favorite photos too ..;-)
      .

    keyboard shortcuts: previous photo next photo L view in light box F favorite < scroll film strip left > scroll film strip right ? show all shortcuts