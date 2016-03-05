,, Leapers ,,

.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Mama keeps Rocky on his toes at
all times. Moms can be like that ..;-)
.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew,
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
.
.
.
Jon in Thailand 8 months ago | reply
Reflection.
www.flickr.com/photos/af2899/28276810214/sizes/l/
bunchadogs & susan 8 months ago | reply
they stay healthy and fit. leaping.
maggie224 - 8 months ago | reply
I don't think Rocky minds - it's nice to have a mum who plays...
Jon in Thailand 8 months ago | reply
susan
Leaping 4 Health .....;-)
.
Jon in Thailand 8 months ago | reply
maggie224 -
Family who plays together, stays together .. ;-)
.
FayB2 8 months ago | reply
These dogs look like they are in really good shape for living on the streets. I mean, their fur doesn't look tattered and they look pretty clean too. Do you know whether or not they were able to be adopted or taken in after this picture was taken in? bawbawpaws.com.au/grooming/
Jon in Thailand 8 months ago | reply
Faylinn Byrne
They look good because I've cared for them
over the last 4 years with proper medical
treatment and a well balanced diet.
.
Do a little research and read all the stories...;-)
.
Warren Gates 7 months ago | reply
Play is important for dogs and people, especially dog people
Jon in Thailand 7 months ago | reply
Warren Gates
In a month or so I'll be playing too ... ;-)
.
Hanjosan 6 months ago | reply
Super action shot. They are beautiful !
Jon in Thailand 6 months ago | reply
Carl Johan Heickendorf
Thanks Carl, one of my favorite photos too ..;-)
.