Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Tinker Bell is one of the few dogs that loves to

ride around in the sidecar.

As you can see, on this day it was raining with

lots of mud everywhere.

Also on this day, Aug 8th, I was involved in an

accident. Bike an sidecar haven't moved sense.

It's parked undercover at our place but still needs

to be cleaned an repaired. No hurry on that as the

bone doctor told me to lay low for another month.

Left side of my body works just fine but the right

side is only 35-40% usable at this time.

Not to worry, this is only a temporary speed bump.

No# 1's brother can drive us out to the monkey

temple to re-supply the nuns and administer all

the monthly medications. Plus Pumpkin an Legs

have to go in again on Sept 8th for vaccinations.

Thanks for stopping by and leaving your comments.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

