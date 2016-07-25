No# 1, Hooligans, Roof ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

In No# 1's hands is a Nikon D300, Nikkor 35mm 1.8.

As most of you already know, this was taken up on the

roof at The Dog Palace. . Buddha is watching over us.

For those arriving late to the party. When referring to

no# 1 means number one wife. How many wives do I

have you ask ? Simple, "One", that's why she is often

called no# 1. Alright now we can move along ...............

Late yesterday when uploading the photo and dialog

it was strongly mentioned if I had enough energy left

that today I would go get Legs and take her to the Dr.

Well, my old bones feel pretty beat up so today will be

spent doing small chores close to home. Tomorrow is

Wednesday and the dog doctor is closed. In-fact for

some odd reason he will be closed Thursday as well ?

During the down time a trip to medicate Mr Tri-Pod

will happen along with gathering supplies for the dogs.

A couple days of rest is good. No# 1 is here along with her

sisters and a few other family members. Everybody's Happy !

Thanks for your comments. Big Thanks for your donations ..;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

