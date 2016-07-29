,, The Dog Palace Roof ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Rained hard all night, by daybreak it had stopped.

And by daybreak the scooter/sidecar and I were

packed with cool stuff and on the road again.

Slowly the deep mud puddles were circumvented as I cautiously approached The Dog Palace gate. Mama was waiting just inside.

Big stories started while a wet tongue went to work on my toes.

Not even one minute had passed and Mr DJ comes flying around the corner and just like Rocky, crashes into me ..;-)~

While an attempt was being made to unlock the bingo room another furry creature crashes into the back of my legs, Pumpkin had arrived. Fed Mama her first course real quick then we all headed up to the roof where this photo was taken.

Sent out a loud, sharp whistle across the swamp and watched for Rocky to leave the nuns place.

Just over Mamas left shoulder you can see Rocky as he has just entered the courtyard. He'll hang a hard right beside the scooter/sidecar, zip up the steps and eventually be right here.

The whole reason for today's run is to get Pumpkin to the dog doctor asap.

I know it's a bit ahead of our scheduled plan but remember what I always say about "a plan".

There's a back story in photo no# 2 that will layout the "new plan".

Thanks for your comments. Big thanks for your donations ..;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Done