,, Roof, DJ, Hands ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

.

Many items to discus today. Some good,

some great and some not so good...........

Back Story ......................................................

No# 1 wife came home to help out as I've been

overwhelmed with to much stuff as of lately.

Health issues, visa issues, dog issues, scooter

issues, the list seems to keep growing daily.

This morning we, meaning no# 1 and I took two dogs

to the dog doctor. Tinker Bell and Little Stubby both

received a vaccination. Aug 8th they both will have

a final rabies injection. Legs is still going in on the

29 or 30th ? More mange medication was picked up

for Pumpkin as was 10 kilos of kibble, final destination,

the nuns place. The nuns were so excited as their kibble

supply was near the end so this worked out perfect.

No# 1 was able to tell the nuns things I need them to know.

And they were able to relay info to me that I need to know.

In about ten days donations will be available in order to get

Little Pumpkin in to be spayed. She will also start on all her

vaccinations. The nuns were also told that this is the limit for

dogs I can oversee, they completely understood . There is only

one dog left to spay and that is Legs, DJ and Pumpkins sister.

We'll just have to work on that one as things fall into place.........

Now for some very sad news ..............................................................

You all remember "Honey" the head monks dog ? Real sweetheart. Well, she died last night. She will be greatly missed by everyone out here in the jungle.RIP.

OK, now for this photo ...........................................................................

This morning I handed no# 1 a D300 with 35mm 1.8 lens attached.

This is one of her creations. Notice the aliens have been quite busy lately. FYI: I am still carrying a D300/17-55 2.8 but that combo is way to heavy for no# 1, but I like it and use it a lot, my work horse ...;-)

All dog stuff is on hold for a couple days. Bike/Sidecar has

broken down and it's imperative I fix it tomorrow !

Visa items will all be handled in the next couple of days too.

BTW:

Right now all the dogs are being cared for by the nuns

and Tri-Pod is being cared for by a couple of monks.......

Now with no# 1's help I must take care of myself or all of this

was for nothing. Things are looking good so far and if by chance any one part of the plan falls apart, I have a back up plan to the back up plan .......................;-)

.

For those of you who have sent in a donation, a big thank you.

Your kindness has been a hot topic being discussed with Buddha.

If you feel blessed, it's because you have been, thank you again.

This has been a very long difficult road, it's your kindness

that keeps me moving forward and inspires me to do better.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

.

.

.

Done