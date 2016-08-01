,, Pumpkin The Cone Head ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo # 2 of 2.

This morning Pumpkin went to see the dog doctor.

He said everything looks very good and to bring her

back on the 6th, which is Saturday.

Now if I have the energy tomorrow morning, Legs will be

taken in for her final vaccination. That's a maybe maybe .;-)~

The 8th Tinker Bell and Little Stubby go in for their final

injections and I go to the local hospital for my final rabies

shot.

I'm trying to get a bunch of stuff out of the way so I can

get on up to Laos and finalize my visa too.

Also this morning all dogs were given their monthly medications for tics, fleas, mange, heart worm, intestinal parasites and so on.

Thanks for your comments. Big Thanks for your donations ..;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

