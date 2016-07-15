,, Pumpkin ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

As you can see Pumpkin has gotten over her fear of water.

Rocky, Legs and Mama all jumped her in a wild fur frenzy, she

ended up on the bottom of the pile, in the water.

Now she enjoys laying and playing in the shallow water up on the roof at The Dog Palace.

In yesterdays back story I had mentioned leaving early and returning home late, remember ? Remember the home late part ?

On the final leg of my journey home a large truck passed sending out a spray of fine sand and muddy water.

Now this is nothing new as it happens constantly when the roads are wet. When they're dry it's clouds of fine choking dust !

40 minutes from home I took a hard spray to the face from a fast moving truck, which isn't unusual either, happens all the time !

But this time one eye filled up with grit and grime from said spray.

Pulled over, using a drinking water bottle the eye was washed out. Took off and soon the process had to be repeated again.

Had one of those gut feelings, the kind I don't like !!!

Headed straight for the local doctor, she knows me quite well.

Came crashing through the front door, didn't even slow down.

Nurse quickly looked up and saw a well worn, dripping wet,

mudd covered man with his hand covering one eye.

In Thai she yelled to the Dr, "quick Mr Jon needs help !"

I've got-em all trained ... ;-)

When I come through the door holding some part of my body or blood is squirting out all over the floor they act pretty fast.

We do have a long lasting relationship in this kind of stuff.

Anyway the doctor was soon digging a bunch of sand an gravel out of my eye and having fun scolding me just like no# 1 wife does. They know each other very well by the way, this is nothing new.

So bottom line goes like this..........

For the next few days I'm on hold.

Dogs are all being taken care of .

Next week it's business as usual.

As always, thanks for your comments.

Huge Big Thanks for any donations.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

.

Please No Graphics, Awards, Invites

or Large Group Logos. Thank You....

.

Done