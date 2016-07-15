,, Monkey, Mama, Pumpkin ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Left early, returned home late .....

Legs was taken to the dog doctor.

10 kilos of kibble was handed off to

the nuns. Rained off an on, more on !

Facts about this photo.

Rocky is standing to my right shaking his

head at the silly girls.

Pumpkin is sitting on the top step freaking

out at the monkey.

Mama is casually waiting for a signal from me.

Monkey eventually jumped from the handrail to

the tree tops .

