,, Monkey, Mama, Pumpkin ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story .........................................
Left early, returned home late .....
Legs was taken to the dog doctor.
10 kilos of kibble was handed off to
the nuns. Rained off an on, more on !
Facts about this photo.
Rocky is standing to my right shaking his
head at the silly girls.
Pumpkin is sitting on the top step freaking
out at the monkey.
Mama is casually waiting for a signal from me.
Monkey eventually jumped from the handrail to
the tree tops .
Thank you for leaving a comment.
Big thanks for needed donations.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
.
.
.
Taken on July 15, 2016