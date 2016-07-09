,, Rocky The Caped Crusader ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Important Back Story ......................

My friend Dave in America saw the urgent need

for more protection from the alien invasion happening

on the roof at The Dog Palace. This is very serious business !

By wire, Dave sent out an international alert for any

one who is willing to take on this treacherous task .

This is where the men are separated from the boys !

One brave soul named Mikes from B.C Canada

stood up and volunteered for this dangerous job.

A job not suited for the weak or faint of heart !

With in hours Rocky was fitted with his Super Dog

Cape and can now protect all the other Hooligans

that take up residents on the roof at The Dog Palace.

A quick message was sent to Erich VonDaniken as to the

strength of this new cape. He in turn contacted another

ancient alien theorist by the name of David Childress.

They in turn both contacted Anthony Bourdain and all,

collectively said with the new stealth technology in-bedded

in this cape it is the state of the art stuff. High quality gear.

Not even Kryptonite in it's green form will have any affect.

Also I asked why the aliens are so interested in the roof

at The Dog Palace ?

They all replied,

"Cuz there's some powerful MoJo going on there between

man and beast and they want to tap into it for scientific reasons".

Alright ladies and gentlemen, I feel at this point, we, meaning

all of us, need to stand and give the appropriate alien salute.

A salute not only for all international friendship but also for the far off Galaxies. One that will echo throughout the Milky-way and reach into hyperspace for the hard of hearing .

Thank You Dave and Mikes for an outstanding job, well done.;-)

And thanks goes out to all of you who take the time to leave

a comment for these two men, who out of the graciousness

of their hearts has saved the day 4 all of us ................................

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

