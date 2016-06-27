,, The Leaper ,,
.
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Mama messes with Rocky constantly.
She loves to keep him from making it
all the way to me, where he loves to
crash into my chest with his hard head.
At about the same time Mama crashes
into my side poking her head under my
arm then into Rocky's face.
This is cool for about 15-20 seconds then
both of them are racing circles around me
in an effort to regain the dominate position
under one or both of my arms.
Now this is where it gets real tricky cuz by
now one or more of the other hooligans has
made their way up onto The Dog Palace roof
and is also jockeying for a position ON my body ..;-)
They all grope, grab, lick, leap, bark, yelp and yodel.
Pumpkin and Tinker Bell are always trying to climb up
on top of my head while sticking their long wet tongues
into either ear while climbing.
At the same time Rocky insists on shaking my hand while
Mama has decided to keep both the girls off my head .......
I tell ya, I get no respect, no respect at all .... ;-)~
So far the plan for picking up Rocky tomorrow is on, but !
There has been a small change in that plan, only small.
Yesterday I ended up back in the doctors clinic being
medicated. No# 1 wife rushed home and is here right now.
She's not letting me go out to play but she also knows how
important getting Rocky to the vet for his scheduled medications
is. Today it's back to the doctors clinic with no# 1 wife going with. Anyway no big deal this is just a minor speed bump in life.
On a serious side, I have a note from my doctor and here it is .........
"My Doctor says that I have a mal-formned public duty gland
and a natural deficiency in moral fiber and that I am there for excused from saving the entire universe". Now that's a relief .
.
See what happens when I just sit, it gets weird !
Now with that being said I will slowly bow out..;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
.
Please help with your donations here.
.
.