,, The Leaper ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Mama messes with Rocky constantly.

She loves to keep him from making it

all the way to me, where he loves to

crash into my chest with his hard head.

At about the same time Mama crashes

into my side poking her head under my

arm then into Rocky's face.

This is cool for about 15-20 seconds then

both of them are racing circles around me

in an effort to regain the dominate position

under one or both of my arms.

Now this is where it gets real tricky cuz by

now one or more of the other hooligans has

made their way up onto The Dog Palace roof

and is also jockeying for a position ON my body ..;-)

They all grope, grab, lick, leap, bark, yelp and yodel.

Pumpkin and Tinker Bell are always trying to climb up

on top of my head while sticking their long wet tongues

into either ear while climbing.

At the same time Rocky insists on shaking my hand while

Mama has decided to keep both the girls off my head .......

I tell ya, I get no respect, no respect at all .... ;-)~

So far the plan for picking up Rocky tomorrow is on, but !

There has been a small change in that plan, only small.

Yesterday I ended up back in the doctors clinic being

medicated. No# 1 wife rushed home and is here right now.

She's not letting me go out to play but she also knows how

important getting Rocky to the vet for his scheduled medications

is. Today it's back to the doctors clinic with no# 1 wife going with. Anyway no big deal this is just a minor speed bump in life.

On a serious side, I have a note from my doctor and here it is .........

"My Doctor says that I have a mal-formned public duty gland

and a natural deficiency in moral fiber and that I am there for excused from saving the entire universe". Now that's a relief .

See what happens when I just sit, it gets weird !

Now with that being said I will slowly bow out..;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

