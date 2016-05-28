 flickr-free-ic3d pan white
,, DJ on Roof ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Back to group
PRO
Jon By: Jon

,, DJ on Roof ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

 

Today has been canceled due to the weather !

 

Poured rain all night, still pouring rain at daybreak !

 

As of right now, it's pouring rain with lightning/thunder.

 

There's plenty of odd jobs for me to do around our place.

 

Tomorrows another day and I'll give it one more try ...........;-)

 

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

PS: DJ is watching a monkey on the stairs.

.

3,157 views
54 faves
14 comments
Taken on May 28, 2016
All rights reserved