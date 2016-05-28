,, DJ on Roof ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Today has been canceled due to the weather !
Poured rain all night, still pouring rain at daybreak !
As of right now, it's pouring rain with lightning/thunder.
There's plenty of odd jobs for me to do around our place.
Tomorrows another day and I'll give it one more try ...........;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
.
PS: DJ is watching a monkey on the stairs.
.
3,157 views
54 faves
14 comments
Taken on May 28, 2016