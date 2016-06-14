,, Leaping Legs ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Left really early for immigrations and just returned.

Did it rain ? Not until I was about 5 clicks from home.

Did I stop to put on my new rain poncho ? ........ NO !

Did I get wet ? .... YES ! Did I get real wet? .........YES !

In fact it's still raining with some thunder an lightning.

OK, Enough whining ! Tomorrow the plan is to head out

to the monkey temple with the scooter/sidecar and pick

up Legs. Head back to the dog doctors and start all her

vaccinations. That's the plan so far but we all know the

drill on any plans made in advance.

For backup, if Legs can't make it for some reason then

Tinker Bell or Little Stubby will take her place . If I can't

make it then the schedule will be changed to Sunday .

Lots to do and as of right now the scooter/sidecar has not

been repaired. It's not a deal breaker but sometime next

week it must be done. Everything depends on the weather.

Obviously as stated in the title that's Leaping Legs in the photo.

Couple more items to discus ..................................................

If you haven't seen the movie "Red Dog", please do so.

If it's in your heart to donate to this cause, please do so.

For those who do support us, another Big Thank You ..;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

.

Done