,, Pumpkin ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Little Pumpkin is afraid of falling into the

water where monsters will take her away.

I'm standing in the water and it barley

covers my toes....... Rocky is guarding.

This morning my body said no way !!!

Tomorrow everything is ready for a

fast take off. Another K9 will see the vet

which means a double round trip ......... ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

